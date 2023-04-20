Craven County Board of Education calls special meeting to discuss budget and JT Barber Plan

April 20, 2023

Craven County Schools logo

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education will hold a special called meeting on  Monday, April 24, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the  Craven County School’s Administrative Building, 3600 Trent Road, New Bern, NC 28562. 

The purpose of the meeting is to review the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Local Current  Expense budget.  

The Board will also discuss the consideration of repurposing J.T. Barber Elementary  School to serve Pre-K and Kindergarten students, and the potential reassignment of J.T.  Barber Elementary students in grades 1-5 to nearby schools. Action will be taken.

Submitted by Heather Nelder

