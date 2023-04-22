Craven County addresses evacuation and other issues

Craven County Emergency Management is working closely with the U.S. Forest Service and the N.C. Forest Service to monitor the Great Lake Fire. We are also in contact with weather professionals regarding today’s weather forecast and watching how weather can affect the fire. There is no indication at this time that evacuation orders need to be issued in Craven County, but a fire situation can change. We cannot say with certainty Craven County residents will be immune from Great Lake Fire related danger. Citizens living in the Brices Creek area from Perrytown Road to the Jones County line should remain vigilant and prepared should an evacuation become necessary.
All travelers should avoid County Line Road past the Bluewater Rise subdivision. This is a busy work zone for fire fighters with a large amount of heavy equipment moving in and out. Traffic in the area not associated with fire suppression activities is making this work more difficult and dangerous.
This incident is currently under the command of the U.S. Forest Service and available public information dissemination is being coordinated through them. Members of the public have asked about how to make donations; however, the US Forest Service federal personnel are not permitted to accept donations. Craven County is committed to sharing information from the US Forest Service and the NC Forest Service as it becomes available. Beginning tomorrow morning, US Forest Service and NC Forest Service will be operating as a Unified Command for incident management.
Citizens who want to learn more for how to prepare for a wildfire in North Carolina, can visit: www.readync.gov/stay-informed/north-carolina-hazards/wildfire.
By Amber Parker