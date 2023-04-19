Craven CC to host Statewide Star Party on Havelock Campus

Craven Community College will join 34 other locations across North Carolina in celebrating the night sky on April 21, by hosting a Star Party as part of the NCSciFest. The event will take place from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. at the college’s Havelock campus and will feature hands-on activities, virtual reality, and a sky tour from local astronomers. Telescopes will be available for use, or guests may bring their own.
“We are honored to be one of the 35 venues in the state who were chosen to host an event as part of the Statewide Star Party,” said Dr. Tanya McGhee, Craven CC Havelock campus dean. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the NC Science Festival with the community and inviting the public to explore and celebrate the night sky.”
The NCSciFest, a month-long celebration of science, is held each year throughout April. Hundreds of events are held throughout the month, offering fun and interactive science-based learning opportunities for students, families, STEM professionals, and educators.
The Star Party is made possible through a generous grant from the North Carolina Space Grant. The NC Space Grant is a NASA-funded grant program that promotes, develops, and supports aeronautics and space-related science, engineering, and technology education and training in North Carolina. Craven CC is a proud supporter of NASA initiatives, with a NASA Solar Ambassador on faculty.
The free event will take place at Craven CC’s Havelock campus located at 305 Cunningham Blvd. People of all ages are invited to attend. For more information, please visit ncsciencefestival.org/starparty.