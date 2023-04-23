Countyline Road closed for safety of fire personnel fighting Great Lake wildfire

A few residents of Blue Water Rise asked why the Countyline Road entrance to their subdivision was closed.
New Bern Now asked the N.C. Forest Service if there was an official announcement for the closure of Countyline Road from Old Airport Road to Brice’s Creek Road. Carrie McCullen, a public information officer at the scene explained, “It is a DOT road that was closed at the direction of Craven County Emergency Management for the safety of our fire personnel. The Road is closed beyond the Bluewater Rise subdivision, heading into Croatan National Forest. This is a safety measure so that our fire personnel can access the forest roads without traffic. The fire has maintained acreage and stayed within its imprint from yesterday, partially thanks to the rain yesterday. Further updates will be coming daily.
By Wendy Card, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.
