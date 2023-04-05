Coastal Carolina Council of the Navy League to host Lee W. Horne Memorial Golf Tournament

The 20th annual Lee W. Horne Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by the Coastal Carolina Council of the Navy League of the United States will be held on April 15, at the Harbour Pointe Golf Club. The format is a four-person super-ball (with handicaps), with flights for men, women, and couples. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start followed by dinner and prizes. Entry fee is $80 per player, $50 for members of the Harbour Pointe Golf Club, and $50 for active-duty military members, which includes green and cart fees, dinner, and prizes. Non-golfers may attend the dinner at 1 p.m. for $15. The entry deadline is April 7.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the council by providing financial support to local Marine, Navy, and Coast Guard personnel and their families in addition to supporting local NJROTC and Sea Cadet units, the Wounded Warrior Battalion-East, participation in veterans’ events, support of the Cricket II which helps fishing trips for wounded warriors, veterans, and disabled vets along with other community events and services. This event has raised over $81,000.
The major financial benefactors have been the area youth in the NJROTC programs at Havelock, New Bern, Pamlico, and West Carteret High Schools and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, receiving over $46,000 in contributions and college scholarships. The financial contributions assist these units in meeting operating expenses, and recipients of the Culler-Schwab Scholarships have pursued a variety of studies ranging from law school to divinity school to the performing arts, and a few have gone on to graduate or medical school. Several have joined the military following completion of college.
The proceeds from this tournament also enable the CCC to provide support for its sea service personnel and their families. CCC sponsors the Family Day Cruise on the USCGC Maple or USCGC Richard Snyder and honors the Sailor-of-the-Quarter on the adopted ships. The organization also funds the Military Family of the Quarter and the Enlisted Spouse Volunteer-of-the-Year at MCAS Cherry Point. The Navy League also sponsored the commissioning of the USCGC Glen Harris.
Contact Bob Gillham at 252-631-1570 for more information.
By Bob Gillham