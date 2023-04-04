Classes to resume at New Bern High tomorrow

April 4, 2023

Craven County Schools logo

This is an update regarding the lack of power on the school campus.

After further investigation, it was confirmed that a transformer did not actually cause the power issue at the school but a bad compressor with one of our HVAC units. Each time the unit would run it would cause the breaker to trip resulting in the power going out. This is a safety feature of the system to prevent additional damage.

School will resume tomorrow, April 5 for all students and staff. Our maintenance staff is in the process of ordering a new compressor and will get this fixed as quickly as possible. In the meantime, the school will be able to operate comfortably with the other HVAC units running.

We are extremely thankful for the partnership we have with Duke Energy and appreciate their quick response in helping us determine the issue was not a transformer served by Duke Energy but rather the result of the HVAC unit operated by the school district.

Thank you again for your understanding & patience.

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Contribute here Support Local Independent News

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Locations to pick up a free copy of The Navigator newspaper

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design