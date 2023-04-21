City of New Bern Announces Grand Opening of Pleasant Hill Community Center

New Bern Parks and Recreation has announced the grand opening of the Pleasant Hill Community Center, situated at 424 NC-55 close to the City’s Water Resources facilities. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Monday, April 24, at 11 a.m., and refreshments will be provided. The event is open to the public free of charge.
The 4,000 square foot community center is part of the Pleasant Hill Park campus, featuring a playground, picnic shelter, basketball and volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, a walking trail that includes United Way’s Born Learning Trail, water play features, and ample parking. The park was initially built thanks to a grant from the NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (NC PARTF).
The new community center complements the area with a modern facility, including a fully equipped kitchen, restrooms, and a large multipurpose room. The Community Center is ideal for recreational programs, after-school care, summer camps, exercise classes, cultural arts classes, games, and more. It will also be an ideal space to rent for birthday parties, family reunions, baby showers, or other events. The community center will be open to the public Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. starting on May 1 and will be available for rent seven days a week.
The opening of the community center is a historical event, marking the first time residents of Pleasant Hill have had access to a community center in such close proximity.
“Instead of heading into town to West New Bern Recreation Center or to the former Stanley A. White Recreation Center, this community now has a place to relax, enjoy recreation, participate in classes and events, and celebrate special occasions that are located in their neighborhood,” said Kari Warren, director of Parks and Recreation.
Construction of the Community Center wrapped up last week. The facility cost $300,000 to build.
Rental reservations for the community center will be accepted starting May 1. Citizens can reserve the facility by visiting the Parks and Recreation page at newbernnc.gov or calling Parks and Recreation Administration at (252) 639-2901.
This article is based on a press release from The City of New Bern Parks and Recreation submitted by Kari Greene-Warren.