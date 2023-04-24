Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day at The Next Chapter

New Bern’s only independent bookstore, The Next Chapter Books & Art, is planning a day of fun and games for National Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29. The store will offer a storewide discount of 10% all day, as well as freebies from local authors and refreshments.
Local author Carol Lunney-Hampson will be signing her new book, Stella’s Very Special Summer, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the store’s “Meet the Author” series.
This year marks The Next Chapter’s fifteenth anniversary, and the bookstore aims to make this Independent Bookstore Day a special event. Customers are invited to discover their next favorite book, whether it’s by a local author or a used book, and browse the store’s wide selection of local artists. At The Next Chapter, the owner believes there’s more talent in the world than stars in the sky and wants to help everyone shine more brightly!
Submitted by Michelle Garren-Flye