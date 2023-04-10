Call For Artists: ROY G BIV exhibition at the Bank of the Arts

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to announce that ROY G BIV is returning to the Main Gallery once again at Bank of the Arts for the month of May. CAC&G is seeking artist applications for those interested in participating in this popular exhibition.
ROY G BIV is an exhibition showcasing the use of color. Participating artists will receive a 12” x 12” cradled board, randomly draw a color, and be tasked with creating a unique piece featuring the color selected. Each panel in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts will be filled with works featuring one color per panel, creating a spectrum that moves across the gallery. Colors selected for the exhibition are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet(purple), white and black. All works will be judged for a chance to win one of seven prizes with awards announced during the ArtWalk reception.
Interested artists can enter online at cravenarts.org, over the phone at 252-638-2577 and in person at the Bank of the Arts.
Entry fees which include a 12” x 12” cradled board are $20 for CAC&G members and $25 for nonmembers. If cradled boards cannot be picked up and need to be shipped, CAC&G will ship the cradled board at an additional charge of $10.
To learn more and enter online, please visit cravenarts.org.
By Mairin Gwyn