Bradham’s Legacy’s “Comparable Exhibit” study suggests connection to PepsiCo

Bradham’s Legacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit submitted a request for the City of New Bern to apply for a $950,000 Rural Transformation Grant. The item was on the agenda for the March 28 Board of Aldermen meeting. Proposed documents included information about the nonprofit and future Pepsi Museum starting on page 52 of the packet.
The board received a revised proposal as they entered the courtroom prior to the meeting. Alderman Hazel Royal made a motion to postpone the decision until everyone had an opportunity to review the new information. The board approved by a 4-3 vote a motion to table the agenda item until the board’s April 11 meeting. Aldermen Rick Prill, Johnnie Ray Kinsey, and Barbara Best voted for the motion, Mayor Jeffrey Odham, Alderman Bobby Aster and Alderman Bob Brinson voted against.
The information was revised again and will be presented to the BOA tomorrow by John Haroldson, Chair of both Swiss Bear, Inc. and Bradham’s Legacy board of directors. See the new documents in the packet here.
Pepsi History:
Caleb Bradham invented Brad’s drink in New Bern in 1893. It was renamed as Pepsi in 1898. The city has a large Pepsi presence as people can find memorabilia in gift stores and shops around town. Pepsi banners are displayed on light posts in downtown during a certain time of the year. People visit The Birthplace of Pepsi store. The store is owned by Minges Bottling Company and Sabrina Bengel is the managing partner. People visit the North Carolina History Center to see the Pepsi Portal to History and Pepsi Family Museum. PepsiCo’s has held their annual convention in New Bern.
Study of “Top Ten” list of “Comparable Exhibits”
The proposal reads, “In considering the feasibility…a number of comparable museums featuring iconic brands were evaluated. Most are from a “Top Ten” list of company museums.” Bradham’s Legacy did not reference what “Top Ten” list they studied.
Reviewing the “Comparable Exhibits”, NBN found Dr Pepper Museum on the list. It’s located in Waco, Texas with an estimated population of 139,594 in 2021. Last year 146,327 people visited the museum. Dr Pepper is a PepsiCo partner.
The Hershey Story is down the street from Hersheypark in Hershey, Pa., estimated population 13,858. Over 3 million people visit Hersheypark annually. Hersheypark and Pepsi unveiled the Pepsi Pop Star, “Immersive entertainment experience” in the amusement park. Pepsi is a corporate sponsor.
The Walmart Museum is in Bentonville, Ark., estimated population of 54,734. Their website indicates, they are “closed while they undergo an extensive renovation through Spring 2024.” The Walmart Museum Heritage Lab, also in Bentonville, was added to the second edition of the proposal on March 28. Their website doesn’t provide any additional details besides mentioning the closure of The Walmart Museum. It reads, “During the renovation…to ensure there is as little disruption as possible, we are excited to welcome visitors to our temporary home at The Walmart Museum Heritage Lab.” PepsiCo has partnered with Walmart. One example, “Every Day Heroes is a joint recognition effort between Walmart and PepsiCo.”
Ben & Jerry’ s Factory Tour in Waterbury, Vt. had an estimated population of 5,320 in 2021. Approximately 350,000 people visit each year. It was difficult to ascertain comparable exhibits. Especially between the ice cream production factory and a future Pepsi Museum. New Bern’s estimated population is 31,346. The proposal suggests the museum would receive 50,000 or more visitors annually.
A Google search of PepsiCo near Waterbury, Vt. revealed Ben & Jerry’s is 16-miles from Stowe Mountain Resort, owned by Vail Corporation. Cision PR Newswire announced the partnership expansion between Vail Resorts and PepsiCo in 2020. An article in the Stowe Reporter by Tommy Gardner titled Ski Resort pressured to help traffic jams noted “Vail Corporation reported it met a threshold of 475,000 skier visits last season, which triggered a requirement to report to the Stowe Development Review Board.”
LEGO Millyard Project – SEE Science Center is in Manchester, N.H. Manchester’s estimated population is 115,462. It’s located two miles from McIntyre Ski Area. Pepsi’s logo is on MSA’s website and they are a member of Ski NH, which is sponsored by PepsiCo.
The World of Coca-Cola, located in Atlanta, has an estimated population of over 5 million people. The facility attracts one million visitors per year.
Crayola Experience is in Easton, Pa., with an estimated population of 28,057. Lehigh University is 14 miles away in Bethlehem, with an estimated population of 75,624. PepsiCo is a corporate sponsor of the university.
The PEZ Visitor Center, Orange, Conn., estimated population of 14,246 is 46 miles from PepsiCo headquarters in Harrison, N.Y. which happens to be former Alderman Sabrina Bengel’s hometown.
As aldermen, Bengel lobbied North Carolina Railroad Company to sell the property on the corner of Hancock and South Front Street to the city. The land was purchased with Municipal Service District (MSD) funds by the city for the purpose of the Pepsi Museum for $227,000 on Nov. 8, 2021.
She continues to serve on the Swiss Bear board of directors. Although Bradham’s Legacy is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, the revised proposal states Swiss Bear, “is coordinating fund-raising efforts.”
By Wendy Card, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.
