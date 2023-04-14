Authors to discuss The Atlanta Child Murders book this weekend

Please join Dr. Felecia Nace, Ed. D., in person and her co-author, Dr. John Leibert, M.D, appearing through Zoom, at the New Bern Public Library on April 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. as they discuss their new book: “The Atlanta Child Murders: Their Message Today About Education, Politics and Race Relations.”
Dr. Nace has worn many hats in the field of education. She began her career as a public school teacher, later held a position as an Education Specialist for the New Jersey Department of Education for over a decade and served as a Board Trustee at Raritan Valley Community College, NJ. She is an outspoken advocate for a return to basics and common sense practices in education.
Dr. John Liebert is a noted Forensic Psychiatrist who was the lead Forensic Psychiatrist on the Atlanta Child Murders Case which unfolded during the late 1970s through the early 1980s. In all, there were 29 young victims. He wrote a psychological profile that helped capture Wayne Williams. Dr. Leibert has first-hand detailed knowledge of the case and the conditions the young victims endured before they were so heinously killed.
Together, Dr. Nace and Dr. Leibert unpack details of the case such as the poverty the young victims endured, the driving forces behind the poverty, the race-baiting and politics that propelled the investigation, and much more. They compare circumstances surrounding the case 40 years ago to what we witness unfolding in America today in education, politics, and race relations.
The New Bern Public Library is located at 400 Johnson St. Attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.
