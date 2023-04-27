Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present “At the Gallery: Fleetwood Mac” performed by The Bonafides at the Bank of the Arts on May 20, 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. and the performance beginning at 7 pm.
Fleetwood Mac is a British-American rock band formed in London in 1967. Fleetwood Mac was founded by guitarists and vocalists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer and drummer Mick Fleetwood. Buckingham and Nicks joined the band and gave them a more pop-rock sound and their 1975 album Fleetwood Mac reached No. 1 in the United States. Fleetwood Mac has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, making them one of the world’s best-selling bands. In 1998 the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. Hit songs include “The Chain”, “Dreams”, and “Everywhere”.
The Bonafides is a group of friends from New Bern, NC. With acoustic and electric guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bass, drums, banjo, harmonicas, and soaring harmonies, their musical tastes range far and wide. The band covers various music from Old Crow Medicine Show to ZZ Top and now Fleetwood Mac. All nine members of the Bonafides bring a unique set of skills and instruments to every performance.
Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, available in person at Bank of the Arts, online at www.cravenarts.org, or over the phone at 252-638-2577.
By Mairin Gwyn