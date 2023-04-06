Arts in April Music Festival in New Bern

Just around the corner is New Bern’s first ever Arts in April Music Festival inspired by the annual Ocrafolk Festival weekend that fills Ocracoke’s streets, parks, and venues with great music day and night. Similarly, New Bern Civic Theatre will host three ticketed headline concerts that officially open and close the April 14-16 weekend festival. On April 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. non-stop free live music will play out on two open-air stages downtown: Pollock Street Stage on the 400 block closed to traffic and the Surf, Wind and Fire Stage at Bear Plaza. A designated beer/wine garden with snacks and concessions will extend from The Athens lobby at 414 Pollock Street 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. providing cold refreshments and more for purchase. Saturday’s line-up jams with notable local bands and musicians (TerryLynn Melody, Patrick Bliss Trio, and Hot Buttered Grits to name a few) that are easy to enjoy while strolling the sidewalks, or bring camp chairs and make a day of it with family and friends.
On April 14, after Art Walk, be sure to have tickets for the festival’s opening event – Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica [G]. This Boston-based quintet self-described as, “Global jazz and exotic chamber music,” sets the music festival weekend in motion. To those unfamiliar with the group the name may appear misleading because there is nothing salacious about their music or concerts. In fact, they take the pursuit in bending classical, jazz, pop, and world music/exotica into their unique sound very seriously. The Orchestrotica quintet includes five expert, world-class musicians who bring this live concert opportunity to New Bern audiences usually reserved for big cities and large venues. Think of the 1950s-60’s style jazz often called “bachelor pad” pop and you are honing in on what this quintet is all about. Very mod and very cool.
The second ticketed event happens Saturday evening April 15 with The Nelson String Quartet. These four accomplished string musicians based in Raleigh will present a one-of-a-kind pops chamber concert with a wildly diverse program: From Bach to The Beatles, as well as Sting, Coldplay, U2, Led Zeppelin, and more. They’ve even worked in the “Game of Thrones Theme.” This you do not want to miss!
To close the music festival on April 16 at 2 p.m. is Spring It On! featuring local favorite performers, Bridge Atlantic and Tommy Duzan, who will share the stage with aerialist Kara Jordan, and painter Jesse Doyle to fill the Athens Theatre with an audio-visual experience as never before. This soft-rock multimedia event will remind you that art can make the world a better place. Catch one or all three feature concerts. Combine those with Saturday’s street concerts and it is a music-lovers paradise at the heart of the art in downtown New Bern.
For more information, visit newberncivictheatre.org or call 252-634-9057.
By Michael Tahaney
