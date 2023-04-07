Agenda for Craven County Board of Education Work Session – April 18

Craven County Board of Education will hold a work session on April 18, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. in the Administrative Building Board Room, 3600 Trent Road in New Bern.
Watch via livestream on Craven County School‘s YouTube channel.
A. BOARD WORK SESSION AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Adoption of Agenda
3. Safety Procedures and Ground Rules
B. INVOCATION
C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
D. RECOGNITION OF PARENT AND STUDENT REPRESENTATIVES TO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION WORK SESSION
E. RECOGNITION OF PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR AND TEACHER OF THE YEAR
F. RESOLUTION: Month of the Military Child
1. Superintendent’s Update
G. CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
1. Goal Work
2. 2023-2024 Board Meeting Schedule
3. Policy Review (Second Reading) a. Policy 2310: Public Participation at Board Meetings b. Policy 2200: Election of Officers/Organization of Board c. Policy 5210: Distribution and Display of Non-School Material
H. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
1. Superintendent’s Update
2. ESSER Status
I. BREAK (10 Minutes)
J. ACADEMIC SERVICES
1. Water Activity Field Trips
2. Career and Technical Education: Beekeeping
3. Digital Learning Curriculum
K. BREAK
L. STRATEGIC PLANNING AND CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT
1. Exceptional Children Update
2. Data and Accountability Updates – Assessment Data
3. Class Size Waivers
4. Data and Accountability Updates – Discipline Data
5. Social-Emotional Learning
M. BREAK (10 Minutes)
N. HUMAN RESOURCE SERVICES
1. Human Resource Services Report 10 April
O. SYSTEMS AND OPERATIONS
1. Farm To School
P. FINANCE
1. Local Current Expense and Capital Outlay Budget for FY 2023-2024
2. FY 2023-2024 Out-of-County Tuition Rate
3. Annual Lottery Application
4. Budget Amendments
a. Federal Budget Amendment
b. Fund 8 Other Restricted Funds Budget Amendment
c. Capital Outlay Amendment
d. State Funds Amendment
Q. BREAK
R. POLICY AND GOVERNANCE
1. First Reading
a. Policy 3102: Online Instruction
b. Policy 3220: Technology in the Educational Program
c. Policy 3420: Student Promotion and Accountability
d. Policy 3460: Graduation Requirements
e. Policy 3410: Testing and Assessment Program
f. Policy 3430: School Improvement Plans
g. Policy 3620: Extracurricular Activities and Student Organizations
h. Policy 4050: Children of Military Families
i. Policy 4100: Age Requirements for Initial Entry
j. Policy 4110: Immunization and Health Requirements for School Admission
k. Policy 4130: Discretionary Admission
l. Policy 4155: Assignment to Classes
m. Policy 4220: Student Insurance Program
n. Policy 4240/7312: Child Abuse and Related Threats to Child Safety
o. Policy 4300: Student Behavior Policies
p. Policy 4400: Attendance
q. Policy 4700: Student Records
r. Policy 6125: Administering Medicines to Students
s. Policy 6140: Student Wellness
t. Policy 6220: Operation of School Nutrition Services
u. Policy 6230: School Meal and Competitive Foods Standards
2. Second Reading
a. Policy 1510/4200/7270: School Safety
b. Policy 4342: Student Searches
c. Policy 7241: Drug and Alcohol Testing of Commercial Motor Vehicle Operators
S. BIN
T. MEETING EVALUATION (+/Δ)
U. BREAK
V. CLOSED SESSION
W. ADJOURN
By Heather Nelder