Agenda for Craven County Board of Education special meeting – April 24

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education will hold a special called meeting on April 24, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the Craven County School’s Administrative Building, 3600 Trent Road, New Bern, N.C.
A. BOARD MEETING AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Adoption of Agenda
B. INVOCATION
C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
D. FINANCE
1. Local Current Expense and Capital Outlay Budget for FY 2023-2024
E. J.T. BARBER ELEMENTARY
F. MEETING EVALUATION (+/∆)
G. ADJOURN
Submitted by: Heather Nelder
Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent