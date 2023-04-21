Agenda for Craven County Board of Education special meeting – April 24

April 21, 2023
Craven County Board of Education – Screenshot of Video from 1.17.23 Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education will hold a special called meeting on April 24, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the Craven County School’s Administrative Building, 3600 Trent Road, New Bern, N.C.

A. BOARD MEETING AGENDA

1. Call to Order

2. Adoption of Agenda

B. INVOCATION

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. FINANCE

1. Local Current Expense and Capital Outlay Budget for FY 2023-2024

E.  J.T. BARBER ELEMENTARY

F. MEETING EVALUATION (+/∆)

G. ADJOURN

Submitted by: Heather Nelder

Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent



