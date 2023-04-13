Agenda for Craven County Board of Education Meeting – April 20

Craven County Board of Education will hold their regular meeting on April 20, 2023 at 6 p.m. in the Administrative Building Board Room, 3600 Trent Road in New Bern.
Public input will be received at this meeting.
Watch via livestream on Craven County School‘s YouTube channel.
A. REGULAR BOARD AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Adoption of Agenda
3. Safety Procedures and Ground Rules
4. Acknowledgements
B. INVOCATION
C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
D. SUMMARY OF BOARD WORK SESSION
E. PUBLIC INPUT
F. BREAK
G. BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING MINUTES
1. Regular Meeting Minutes
2. Closed Session Meeting Minutes
H. FINANCE
1. PUBLIC HEARING: FY 2024 Local Current Expense and Capital Outlay Budget Request
I. CONSENT AGENDA
1. POLICIES (Second Reading Completed)
a. Policy 2200: Election of Offi cers/Organization of Board
b. Policy 2310: Public Participation at Board Meetings
c. Policy 5210: Distribution and Display of Non-School Material
d. Policy 1510/4200/7270: School Safety
e. Policy 4342: Student Searches
f. Policy 7241: Drug and Alcohol Testing of Commercial Motor Vehicle Operators
J. CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
1. Discussion of Public Input
2. Goal Work
3. BIN
4. Celebrations
K. BREAK
L. CLOSED SESSION (If Needed)
M. +/Δ EVALUATION N. ADJOURN
Submitted by Heather Nelder