Community Artists Gallery presents “After the Rain” Exhibit

Community Artists Gallery presents the April art exhibit, “After the Rain” at the Downtown New Bern ArtWalk on April 14.
The Artists of the Month are; Noreen Jekel and Sandy Bruno, painters. Also Karen Buglovsky bags and wallets. Music will be provided by “Bag End”.
Noreen Jekel says “Art is in the Details”. She often works from her photo, focusing on Nature’s beautiful details using acrylic and watercolor.
Sandy Bruno is a very talented artist using watercolor and oil, and her new passion is pyrography (wood burning).
Karen Buglovsky has placed her focus on handbags and wallets. Her business name is “Buggy Bags”. Only the finest fabrics and hardware go into the making of her bags.
The ‘Emerging Artist’ for April is Carol More. She creates intuitive mixed media and oil/cold wax paintings. Her art is displayed in the upstairs Studio Annex.
Visit our upstairs Studio Annex shared by Joyce Stratton, Susan Cheatham, Belinda Scheber, and Heide Lock.
Art classes are listed on our website and Facebook page.
CAGS is non-profit and staffed by our participating artists.
By Karen Rawson