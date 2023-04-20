20th Century Automobiles Sought For Show

The First Capital Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) is seeking vintage vehicles that are at least 25 years old for its 30th Annual Spring Antique Automobile Show to be held in historic downtown New Bern on Saturday, May 13.
Any automobile manufactured no later than 1998 may be entered in the show regardless of make, model, or condition, and the owner does not have to be an AACA club member, according to Zach Simons, First Capital president. “If it was built to be driven on public roads, to carry passengers and it’s an oldie, we want it for our show that unfailingly features memorable examples of the evolution of the automobile and attracts throngs of automobile aficionados from throughout the state,” he stated.
The registration fee for a vehicle is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show, according to Michael Wilson, show chairperson, who noted that registration forms are available on the internet at www.ncregionaaca/firstcapital.com, by email at zacmin@aol.com, or by calling 252-626-0286. The show will feature not only cars but also trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, and mopeds. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registrants.
Upwards of 150 classic vehicles of various marques, vintages, and models including classic Ford Thunderbirds, Pontiac GTOs, Packards, Studebaker Golden Hawks, Dodge Chargers, Toyotas, Hondas, and Jaguars are expected to be on display. Among the early entries are a 1928 Ford Model A with wooden spoke wheels and a four-cylinder 40 horsepower engine, a 1973 Plymouth Road Runner with a 440 cubic inch engine, and a national award-winning 1964 Chevrolet Corvette.
Show cars will be arrayed along Middle Street from South Front Street to Broad Street, and on sections of Pollock and Craven Streets. The exhibit area will be closed to vehicular traffic. Open and free to the public, the show begins at 10 a.m. and concludes with the awarding of trophies at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Middle and Pollock Streets. Trophies will be awarded to the first and second-place winners in each of the numerous AACA judging classes.
Founded in New Bern in 1991, First Capital, one of 14 AACA chapters in the state, has sponsored a show every year since 1992, except for 2020 when it was canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic. Club membership is open to individuals interested in the preservation, restoration, and maintenance of automobiles and automotive history. Ownership of an antique vehicle is not a membership requirement. Headquartered in Hershey, PA, the AACA is the world’s largest automotive historical society with more than 360 AACA regions and chapters in 41 countries with approximately 60,000 members.
By Ben St. John