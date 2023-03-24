UScellular announces three winners of ninth annual Black History Month Art Contest

Mayor Jeffrey Odham joined UScellular to announce the three winners of its ninth annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain J T. Barber Elementary Unit at a celebration held at the Club school location at 1700 Cobb St. in New Bern.
Public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts:
- DaShaya A. received $250 for 1st Place
- Riley U. received $150 for 2nd Place
- Joseph H. received $100 for 3rd Place.
In recognition of influential Black STEM icons, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain J T. Barber Elementary Unit members were encouraged to create original pieces of artwork of important historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of STEM.
“We are so grateful to have partners like the Boys & Girls Club and UScellular in our city. Being able to recognize some of our treasured youth for such an important event would not be possible without their support. It’s my honor to recognize the winners, but I also want to congratulate everyone who participated in the contest,” said Jeffrey Odham, Mayor for City of New Bern.
Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists was made available online throughout the month of February. In addition, the finalists’ artwork was digitally displayed in UScellular’s New Bern location at 3125 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
“Working with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain J T. Barber Elementary Unit to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the achievements of Black STEM icons such as Dr. Tarika Barrett, Mae Jemison and George Washington Carver has been extremely gratifying,” said Beth Dorsey, New Bern store manager for UScellular. “The creativity that Club members displayed in their artwork was inspiring and we congratulate our participants and winners in this year’s contest.”
By Melissa McIntyre