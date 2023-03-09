U.S. 70 Improvements in James City: Lane closure March 10 – 13

Starting at 7 p.m. on March 10, 2023, through 6 a.m. on March 13, 2023, one lane on U.S. 70 Eastbound and U.S. 70 Westbound at the Grantham Road intersection will be closed. This closure will include all U.S. 70 Eastbound and Westbound turning lanes onto Grantham Road. There will be no access directly to U.S. 70 from Grantham Road. Access from East Grantham Road and West Grantham Road will be from the service roads.
The contractor will be changing the traffic pattern through this area as crews perform work. Please pay close attention to posted signs for directions and be cautious as you drive through this work zone. The speed limit through this area will temporarily be reduced to 40 mph. This work is weather dependent. This work is a continuation of the storm drain pipe installation as part of the U.S. 70 Improvements in James City Project.
Watch our nighttime construction video for safety tips on driving through an active work zone at night.
The project team is available to answer questions via email, call 1-855-925-2801 and enter code 7872 when prompted or visiting 118B Market St. in New Bern.
By NCDOT via PublicInput.com