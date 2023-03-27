Tryon Civitans to host Charity Golf Tournament

The Tryon Civitans will be having their 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 29th at The Emerald Golf & Country Club. This superball tournament is open to the public, but space is limited. The cost is $75 per person and includes green fees, a cart, and boxed lunch. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Tee-off, with a shotgun start, is at 1:00 p.m.
There are cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place and for the longest drive and closest to the pin for both men & women. The Tryon Civitans are especially excited about having a brand new 2023 Genesis G70 for the hole-in-one prize! This car is being provided by Genesis of New Bern.
As part of Civitan International, the Tryon Civitan Club was chartered over forty years ago and its members work hard to support non-profits in our community through fundraisers, various projects as well as volunteering. Some of those organizations are Craven County Special Olympics, First Tee, Promise Place, Merci Clinic, Coastal Woman’s Shelter, and Twin Rivers YMCA.
For more information contact Tryon Civitan Club President Leigh Wilkinson at 252-672-5482. Registration information is also on Tryon Civitan Club’s Facebook Page.
By Patricia Drake