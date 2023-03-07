Tried By Fire, Inc. launches “Amazing Grace” campaign to meet challenge grant

Tried By Fire, Inc. has initiated a unique “Amazing Grace” Campaign to meet a Matching Grant recently received from The Anonymous Trust in Raleigh. “We are so pleased to have the support of The Anonymous Trust with their grant of $45,000 toward the operating funds needed for My Sister’s House in New Bern. In addition, they have offered a $5,000 Challenge Grant that requires us to raise $5,000 from new donors, or from donors who have not given in the last twelve months. We have until April 30 to raise this matching amount, and I have no doubt we will be successful with this new Campaign,” said Bonita Simmons, Executive Director of Tried By Fire, Inc. “The idea for this campaign came from symbolism associated with the Biblical connection to the number 5 which refers to God’s grace, goodness, and favor towards people. There are over 300 references to this number in Scripture, including the first five of the Ten Commandments which are related to our treatment and relationship with God, and the remaining five concerned with our relationship with other human beings. Certainly, we have been blessed with amazing grace throughout our efforts to turn the dream of My Sister’s House into reality,” said Simmons.
The “Amazing Grace” fundraising effort is asking new donors, or those who have not donated since 2021, to donate just $50 during March or April. “We have initiated this special Campaign to meet two objectives: first, to meet the Matching Grant Challenge, and second, to raise the necessary funds for managing My Sister’s House as we explore more sustainable revenue options,” said Ellen Chance, a member of the Amazing Grace Campaign Committee. “Although we need only 100 new or past donors to match the $5,000 challenge, our goal is to encourage enough donors to make this a really successful campaign and raise $25,000 toward operating expenses once My Sister’s House is open to welcoming its first guests,” said Chance. Other members of the Campaign committee are Carol Mattocks, Linda Staunch, and Nancy Mansfield.
My Sister’s House will be the first transitional home specifically for post-incarcerated women east of Raleigh and north of Wilmington. Community-based short-term housing in a supportive environment can significantly reduce recidivism and provide an opportunity for post-incarcerated women to realize a more successful reentry to their community and reunification with their children. Providing temporary shelter and referrals to a variety of employment opportunities, services, and resources already existing in the community is the primary focus of this program. Located at 524 Roundtree Street in New Bern, the construction of My Sister’s House is nearing completion. Furnishings have been purchased through a successful Adopt-A-Room campaign. An Open House and Dedication are tentatively scheduled for some time in April.
Tried By Fire, Inc. is a registered 501-c-3 non-profit organization, and all donations for My Sister’s House are tax deductible and will be formally acknowledged. For more information visit triedbyfireinc.org.
By Deedra Durocher