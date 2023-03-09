Things to Do In and Around New Bern: March 9 – 12

Events and Activities
9: The Malpass Brothers in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Grover C Fields Performing Arts Center
10 – 26: “Shrek The Musical”, RiverTowne Players Theater, 514 Hancock St.
11: New Bern Fire Truck Pull to benefit Hope for Harrison and the MDA, 8 a.m. at City of New Bern Fire-Rescue, 1401 Neuse Blvd.
12: Catholic Daughters and Knights of Columbus St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, 4:30 – 6 p.m., K of C Hall, Pine Tree Road.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Shawn Mitchell at Harris Teeter 3565 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Blvd.
The Bears Band at Harbour Point Grill
The Malpass Brothers at Craven Community College – Grover C Fields Performing Arts Center
Friday
Mad Fiddler, Jason Adams at Brewery 99, 1014 Pollock St.
Patrick Reid at The Brown Pelican, 1017 B Broad St.
Mickey Spain at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E
Saturday
Mikele Buck at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 South Front St.
Doc N Roll at Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.
Sunday
Bears Unplugged at Riverside UMC, 204 N 1st Ave
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands.
Arts
New Bern Artwalk is scheduled for March. 10 from 5 – 8 p.m. Contact the Craven Arts Council & Gallery at the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St. for a list of participating businesses and nonprofits in downtown New Bern.
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Champions (PG13), Scream VI (R), Creed III (PG13), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village (R)
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
By Wendy Card, Co-Editor
