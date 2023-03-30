Things to do in and around New Bern: March 30-April 2

Events and Activities
March
31: Honk! JR, 7:30 p.m. at New Bern Civic Theatre, 412 Pollock St.
April
1: “The Great Rotary Bake Off”, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the New Bern Farmers Market. Presented by Rotary Club of New Bern Breakfast.
1: Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. at Lawson Creek Park. Presented by the New Bern Parks and Recreation.
1: Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. at Havelock City Park, E. Main St.
1: Eastern NC Kennel Club, Easter Show & Go, 11 a.m – 1 p.m, 491 Smith Rd, Maysville NC
1-2: Home & Outdoor Expo, Sat: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County.
2: Vendor and Flea Market, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Presented by Bear Town Exchange.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Hoff n Finch at Harris Teeter, 3565 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Friday
The Joe Baes Project at Tap That, 901 Pollock St.
Karaoke night at The Garage, 1209 US Highway 70 E
Saturday
DJ Krow at The Brown Pelican, 1017 Broad St.
Sunday
DJ Raymond Rigsbee at Attitude Pub & Grille, 32 Shoreline Drive in River Bend
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more events.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772.
John Wick: Chapter 4 (R)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (PG13)
Champions (PG13)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG13)
Scream VI (R)
Creed III (PG13)
His Only Son (PG13)
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Questions or comments? Send an email.
By Becky Wetherington, creative director