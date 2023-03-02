Things to do in and around New Bern: March 2 – 5

Events and Activities
3: LLC International Film: Brighton 4th, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orringer Auditorium, 800 College Court.
3: TOTs (Time Out for Toddlers) Storytime, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at New Bern-Craven County Public Library, 400 Johnson St.
3 – 5: Spring Big Book Sale, Fri – Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun: 12 – 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1125 Pinetree Dr. Presented by the Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library.
4 – 5: 27th Annual Train Show, Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m, 203 S. Front St.
Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Ashton Ward at Harris Teeter, 3565 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Blvd.
Boomerang at The Point, 1105 Barkentine Dr.
Friday
Jim Bennet at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Highway 70 E
Alexandra Bridgers & Bo Webber at The Brown Pelican, 1017-B Broad Street
Saturday
Work In Progress at Tonic Parlor, 232 Middle St A
On The Rocks at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 South Front Street
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more events.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Creed (PG13), Jesus Revolution (PG13), 80 For Brady (PG13), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village (R), Creed III (PG13)
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
