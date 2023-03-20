The Navigator newspaper hit the streets, e-Edition also available today

The Navigator e-Edition digital version available here.
The latest edition of New Bern Now’s print edition newspaper, The Navigator, is fresh off the press and ready to hit the streets.
Pick up your copy at any of the following locations.
We will highlight locations where they have been delivered by bolding their names.
They should be available at the following locations this week.
– Accidental Artist, 219-A St.
– Candlewood Suites, 3465 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
– Clarion Pointe by Choice Hotels, 3455 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
– Coastal Carolina Regional Airport, 200 Terminal Dr.
– Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, 115 Middle St.
– Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
– The Cow Cafe’, 319 Middle St.
– Craven Animal Hospital, 4603 Old Cherry Point Road
– Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
– Felines First Veterinary Hospital, 4605 Old Cherry Point Road
– The Four C’s, 250 Middle St.
– Ghent Sandwich Shop, 1914 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
– Hampton Inn, 200 Hotel Dr.
– The Hanna House Bed & Breakfast, 218 Pollock St.
– Kind of Blue NC, 919 Broad St.
– Lynaire Kennels and Crematory, 4634 Old Cherry Point Road
– Mad Hatter Tea House, 3809 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
– Michaele’ Rose Watson – Studio M, 217 Middle St.
– Midtown Olive Oil, 215 Middle St.
– New Bern-Craven County Public Library, 400 Johnson St.
– Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
– Panichelli Pizzeria, 40 Shoreline Drive
– Publix, 2004 S. Glenburnie Road
– The Sassy Boutique, 3601 Trent Road
– Southern Persnickety, 1906 Old Cherry Road
– Spring Hill Suites, 300 Hotel Dr.
Let us know if your business or nonprofit would like to be a distribution location.
