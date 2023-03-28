Support local journalism for New Bern and surrounding communities

New Bern Now is the only local news company that reports on important issues that aren’t reported by others, as we are independent of influence from corporations or politicians. A variety of outlets were built to give people opportunities to consume information via audio, video, digital, and now a print newspaper.
We are committed to delivering high quality journalism and informative news stories to the residents of New Bern and surrounding communities. A digital-first company, NewBernNow.com is a local search engine for articles, video, audio, and print for 14 years.
The majority of local newspapers were bought out by large media corporations who receive revenue by publishing local, state, and federal public and legal notices. Traditionally, newspapers relied on subscriptions and advertising. In the age of social media, locally, businesses and nonprofits are advertising with giants like Google, Facebook and other social media platforms, taking advertising dollars out of the community.
We stood up a three-person newsroom in February. While continuing operations, The Navigator newspaper was published in March. We need your help to contribute to the funding of initial operations until we can hire additional necessary staff.
By Wendy Card, co-editor.