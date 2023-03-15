St. Patrick’s Day Booze It & Lose It Campaign

If you decide to drink and drive this St. Patrick’s Day week, luck will not be on your side in New Bern. The New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office will increase patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads during the statewide St. Patrick’s Day Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign, which lasts March 13-19.
“While holiday celebrations often include alcohol, if you plan to drink – do not drive,” said Chief Pat Gallagher of the New Bern Police Department. “Have a plan to get home safely. Don’t risk going to jail, to the hospital, or to the morgue.”
In 2022, 225 motorists were killed or seriously injured in alcohol-related crashes on North Carolina roads during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign period, according to the North Carolina Governors Highways Safety Program. In Craven County, there were 127 crashes, of which 3 resulted in serious injury or death. Increased enforcement during specific campaign periods year-round is a key part of making North Carolina roads safer.
For more information about the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement efforts in New Bern NC, contact Sergeant M. J. Hargett at 252-672-4291.
The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community to create a safe place to live, work and visit. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to utilize the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the keywords NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411. Citizens can also utilize the Craven County Crime Stopper line at 252-633-5141. Additional information can be found on the New Bern Police Department’s website.
By Lieutenant Donald A. McInnis, Jr.