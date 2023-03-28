Request for bids: Mowing and lawncare services for the City of New Bern

Date Issued: March 28, 2023.
Deadline for Receipt of Bid: April 10, 2023
The City of New Bern is seeking the services of qualified firms for Mowing Services at City facilities and along City Rights-of-ways for fiscal year 2023/2024.
The City of New Bern will receive Bids from interested contractors until 3 p.m. on April 10, 2023.
The completed submittal, consisting of 1 original and 2 copies must be received in a sealed package, clearly marked on the outside:
RFB (20230133) Mowing Services Attention: Kari A Warren, 1307 Country Club Road New Bern, NC 28563
The City of New Bern reserves the right to reject bids. The City of New Bern may or may not award multiple contractors.
The City of New Bern is an equal opportunity employer without regard to race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, persons with disabilities, or limited English proficiency.
Project Description
The City of New Bern is seeking qualified contractors for the City of New Bern’s mowing service project.
Contacts/Further Information
The City of New Bern appreciates your interest in providing services for this important project. All questions regarding the content of this RFB shall be in writing via email by April 3, 2023, by 5 p.m. local time.
All questions will be answered by addendum April 4, 2023, by 5 p.m. local time.
See the RFB package with detailed information on the City of New Bern’s website.
Submitted by City Clerk Brenda Blanco