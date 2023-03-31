Register for New Bern Parks & Recreation Summer Camp

Register for New Bern Parks & Recreation traditional and specialized summer camps. This year’s lineup of day camps consists of Bern Bear Bunch Camp, Y.E.S. Camp, Colorsplash Art Camp, and Taste the Adventure Cooking Camp.
Bern Bear Bunch Camp will be held Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pinetree Drive, with an additional location at Pleasant Hill Community Center, 424 NC-55. This camp is for kids 5 – 12 years old. The cost for Bern Bear Bunch Camp is $75 for residents and $95 for non-residents per two (2) week session.
Y.E.S. Camp will be held Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Jasper G. Hayes Omega Center, 800 Cedar Street. This camp is for kids 5 – 12 years old. The cost for Y.E.S Camp is $25 for residents and $30 for non-residents per two (2) week session. All additional activities at Y.E.S. Camp are pay as you go.
Campers in the Bern Bear Bunch Camp and Y.E.S. Camp will participate in field trips, outdoor games, and activities, drawing and painting, swimming, and more. These two camps have a total of four (4) two (2) week sessions.
Session 1: June 19 – June 30
Session 2: July 3 – July 14
Session 3: July 17 – July 28
Session 4: July 31 – August 11
Colorsplash Art Camp will be held Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pinetree Drive. There will be one (1) six (6) week session for this camp held June 19 – July 28. The cost for residents will be $130 and for non-residents $150. It is an art-intensive experience for teens who LOVE art. Campers will be encouraged to experiment and seek out their own artistic style. Art camp is for current middle school students.
Session 1: June 19 – July 28
Taste the Adventure Cooking Camp will be held Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pinetree Drive. There will be two (2) four (4) week sessions. The cost for residents will be $210 and non-residents will be $230 per four (4) week session. Participants will learn culinary skills, food safety tips, and more. Chefs will go on shopping trips and create their own cookbooks! Cooking camp is for current middle school students.
Session 1: June 19 – July 14
Session 2: July 17 – August 11
Register online for any of these camps on our Parks and Recreation page at NewBernNC.gov. Camp registration opens on Monday, March 20th, 2023. Please call 252-639-2912 for more information on specific camp details.
By Kari Greene-Warren