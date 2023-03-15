REALTOR® of the Year: Meredith Morse

We are thrilled to announce that Meredith Morse of Century 21 Zaytoun-Raines, is the REALTOR® of the Year 2023 for the Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS®. The REALTOR® of The Year is awarded to the individual who goes above and beyond for the association and is chosen by the three previous recipients. Meredith is the President-Elect for the NRRAR and the past President of the Neuse River Regional MLS. Currently, she serves on the NRRAR MLS board. She also serves as the chair of the Social Committee for the BRRAR. Her leadership is valued and very much appreciated. Meredith strives to serve her clients, community, and peers with outstanding distinction. She is an amazing asset to our real estate community. Congratulations, Meredith Morse!
By Margaret Bartlett, NRRAR president