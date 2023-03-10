Public comment, event road closures, land rezoning among items on New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting agenda – March 14

The March 14, 2023 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Odham. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve Agenda.
4. Request and Petition of Citizens.
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Neuse River Bridge Run.
Ward 1) Gary Kenefick, event organizer, has requested to close the 200 blocks of East Front and South Front Streets from 4 a. m. until 1 p. m. on April 29, 2023, for the Neuse River Bridge Run. Additionally, he has sought the use of Union Point Park on April 28, 2022, from 12 p. m. until 9 p. m. for the Super Kids Fun Run. Kari Warren, Director of Parks and Recreation, has authorized the closure of the park for the kids’ event. A memo from Mrs. Warren, a copy of the event application, and maps of the route are enclosed.
6. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Antique Car Show.
Ward 1) On behalf of the First Capital Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Michael Wilson has requested the 200- 300 blocks of Middle Street, 300- 400 blocks of Pollock Street, and the 300 block of Craven Street be closed to vehicular traffic from 4: 30 a. m. until 3: 30 p. m. on May 13, 2023, for an annual car show. A memo from Mrs. Warren is enclosed along with a copy of the event application and a map of the route.
7. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing to Rezone Tax Parcel ID 8-044-007.
Ward 2) Price and Poole 2612 Investment Property, LC has requested to rezone 6. 83 +/- acres from C-4 Neighborhood District to C-3 Commercial District. The parcel, identified as Tax Parcel ID 8-044-007, is located on the east side of Lowe’s Boulevard at the intersection of Trent Road. The Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved the request at its Feb. 7, 2023 meeting. A public hearing is sought for March 28, 2023. A memo from Jessica Rhue, Director of Development Services, is attached.
8. Approve Minutes.
Draft minutes from the Feb. 27, 2023 work session and Feb. 28, 2023, regular meeting are provided for review and approval.
9. Presentation by Craven 100 Alliance.
As requested at the Feb. 27, 2023 work session, Jeff Wood, Director of Craven County Economic Development, will make a presentation on behalf of Craven 100 Alliance (“C1A”).
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Lease Agreement with State Employees Credit Union for the ATM in the Parking Lot at 302 Craven Street.
Ward 1) The State Employee’s Credit Union has requested renewal of the lease agreement for the ATM currently located in the City’s parking lot at 302 Craven St. This ATM provides a needed service for those who live and work in the downtown area, as well as visitors and tourists. The 12-month lease covers the period of July 1, 2022, through June 20, 2023, at a rate of $225 a month. The lease was tabled in June of 2022 to allow the city time to consider changes to the leased parking lot. The credit union has remitted regular monthly payments during this period of consideration. A memo from George Chiles, Director of Public Works, is attached.
11. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
Ward 1) During the repointing of City Hall, the contractor observed the vibration from the activity is causing the glazing on the exterior windows to fail. This amendment appropriates $60,000 from the fund balance to reglaze and paint the windows. A memo from Kim Ostrom, Director of Finance, is attached.
12. Appointment (s).
13. Attorney’s Report.
14. City Manager’s Report.
15. New Business.
16. Closed Session.
17. Adjourn.
