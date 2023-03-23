Pepsi Museum, Juneteenth, among agenda items for New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting – March 28

The March 28 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. Watch on the City of New Bern’s website, social media platforms, and/or City 3 TV. An information packet is available here.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Odham. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve Agenda.
Consent Agenda
4. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing on the 2023 Community Development Block Grant (“CDBG”) Program Annual Action Plan.
HUD requires Entitlement Cities to submit an annual Action Plan detailing the intended use of CDBG funding. New Bern’s allocation for program year 2023 is $294,122. Staff received public comments on Feb. 20, 2023. The comments received have been added to the plan, along with goals intended to address priority needs. The draft plan will be available April 7, 2023 on the City’s website, in the Office of Development Services, the City Clerk’s office, and at the New Bern-Craven County Public Library. It is requested the Board call for a public hearing on April 25, 2023 to also receive comments. A memo from D’Aja Fulmore, Community Development Block Grant Coordinator, is attached.
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 837 Pavie Avenue.
(Ward 5) After making a presentation before the Redevelopment Commission and receiving its support, Mark Roberts submitted a bid on behalf of Rise Up New Bern LLC for the property at 837 Pavie Avenue. The property is a 0.06-acre parcel that includes a residential structure built in 1925 that is in need of rehabilitation. The bid of $12,333 exceeds 50% of the pre-valuation tax value of $24,580 that was in place at the time the process was initiated. The property was acquired jointly by the City and County in May of 2019 through tax foreclosure. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached along with pictures of the property.
6. Approve Minutes.
Minutes from the March 14 meeting are provided for review and approval.
7. Presentation on Juneteenth of New Bern.
Talina Massey, organizer, will present information on the 2023 Juneteenth of New Bern festival, request the festival be added as a city-sponsored event, and request the City add Juneteenth to its list of observed holidays.
8. Conduct a Public Hearing on the Rezoning of Tax Parcel ID 8-044-007; and
a) Consider Adopting a Statement of Zoning Consistency or Inconsistency;
b) Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Rezone Tax Parcel ID 8-044-007 from C-4 Neighborhood Business District to C-3 Commercial District.
(Ward 2) The owner of Tax Parcel ID 8-044-007, which is located on the east side of Lowes Boulevard by the intersection of Trent Road, requested to rezone the 6.83+/- acre parcel from C-4 Neighborhood Business District to C-3 Commercial District. The Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved this request at its Feb. 7, 2023 meeting. After conducting a public hearing, the Board is asked to consider adopting a statement of zoning consistency or inconsistency. If a statement of consistency is adopted, the Board is then to consider approving an ordinance to rezone the property. A memo from Jessica Rhue, Director of Development Services, is attached along with a map of the site area.
9. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend Article II. Fire Prevention Code of Chapter 30 “Fire Prevention and Protection”.
(Ward 4) The owner of 3301 Neuse Boulevard desires to install three above-ground fuel storage tanks as part of the daily operations of Maple Cypress Tree Service. Pursuant to Section 30-40 of Article II “Fire Prevention Code” of Chapter 30 “Fire Prevention and Protection”, the ordinance must be amended to add this site as an approved district for above-ground fuel storage. A memo from Johnathon Gaskins, Fire Marshal, is attached.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of an Application for a Rural Transformation Grant on Behalf of Bradham’s Legacy.
(Ward 1) Staff is seeking authorization to submit a grant application through the NC Department of Commerce for a Rural Transformation Grant in the amount of $950,000. If awarded, the funds would be used to develop a city-owned building to house a museum for the purpose of educating the public on Pepsi’s historical relationship with New Bern.
11. Appointment(s).
Due to a conflict, Travis Oakley has resigned from the Planning and Zoning Board. A new appointment is needed to fill the remainder of his term, which will expire on June 30, 2025. This seat is appointed by Ward 1, and Alderman Rick Prill is asked to make an appointment to fill the vacancy.
12. Attorney’s Report.
13. City Manager’s Report.
14. New Business.
15. Closed Session.
16. Adjourn.
