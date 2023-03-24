Opening of new Country Biscuit location on Neuse Blvd. planned for late May

Michelle Lynn is excited and she doesn’t care who knows it.
The owner of The Country Biscuit, one of New Bern’s longest-running and most popular restaurants, can hardly contain herself when she discusses plans to open a second Country Biscuit location, a food trailer, this spring.
Lynn said the new site will be located on property in front of the Kensington Park Apartments on Neuse Blvd. that has been rezoned to allow for outdoor seating and drive-through service. The site plan has been approved by the city and permitting is pending, she said.
“It’s pretty much ready, all we have to do is fill the trailer up with food. We were thinking it was going to be ready the first of April but now we’re looking at middle to late May for the opening,” Lynn said.
The Country Biscuit Express will feature the same downhome, southern-style menu as The Country Biscuit restaurant at 809 Broad Street in New Bern, Lynn said, with the food prepared on-site and offered as take-out plates.
“We can cook everything — hamburgers, macaroni and cheese and cheese biscuits, which I think is going to be a hit out there,” she said.
The new location is definitely not a food truck, Lynn is quick to point out. At 36 x 16 ft. the sleek black trailer actually looks more like an old fashioned diner complete with a freezer, sink, oven, food warmers, and state of the art LED lighting.
“People can call in their order, they can pull up and place an order or they can order online. It’s going to be like the regular restaurant just in a trailer,” she said.
The Country Biscuit has been an institution in New Bern since it first opened in 1978 at its original location across from what is now CarolinaEast Medical Center. The restaurant moved to its current site on Broad St. in the early 1980s.
Lynn, who took over ownership of The Country Biscuit in 2018 from Jeff Ipock, said she doesn’t foresee any problems drawing both old and new customers to the second location.
She also made it clear that The Country Biscuit on Broad St. will remain open.
“I think especially on this side of town we’re not capturing everybody that we could. I think there’s definitely an opportunity there. It’s a growing area,” she commented.
Lynn said there will be some outdoor seating available for The Country Biscuit Express customers, who will also have the option to sit in their cars and eat “kind of like El’s Drive-In down in Morehead,” she noted.
“We’re going to have lighting all the way around when you pull in, it’s going to be really nice,” Lynn said. “We’re going to have these octagon brick pavers and they’ll be parking for people out there.”
According to Lynn, The Country Biscuit Express will have longer operating hours than the Broad St. site.
“We want to hit the afternoon traffic of people going home. We’ll probably be open until 7:00 or 7:30. If the demand is there we’ll stay open later,” she said.
Lynn said she plans to run two shifts at the new location, which will require the hiring of new workers.
“I really feel I’m equipped now to open up a second place,” she commented. “I know what it takes and I think The Country Biscuit brand in itself is very strong and that is helpful in having not only clientele but workers.”
Coming from what she described as a “depressed economic background where a single mother raised four girls,” Lynn said she has worked hard her whole life for the opportunity to first own and now expand her own restaurant.
“To have the Country Biscuit move into this new concept, it’s the American dream come true,” she said. “I just feel very honored and very grateful towards my family and friends and all those who have supported me over the years.”