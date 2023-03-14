New Bern St. Patrick’s Day Events

Are you looking for something fun to do to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in New Bern?
Here are some of the planned events and happenings:
Friday, March 17th
• St. Patrick’s Day Story Time & Crafts, 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. at Slocum Village Community Center 102 Bern Street Havelock (Military ID required)
• St. Patrick’s Day Dinner (Corn Beef & Cabbage with shepherd’s pie), 5 p.m. at VFW Post 2514, 3850 Butler Road.
• St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke, Potluck & Cake, 6 p.m. at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70
• St. Patrick’s Day PARTY with Bridge Atlantic, 7 p.m. at Tap That, 901 Pollock St.
• Milligan’s St. Patrick’s Day Party, 3 p.m. at Mickey Milligan’s Billiards, 3411 Trent Rd.
Saturday, March 18th
• St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, Downtown New Bern
• NXW St. Patty’s Massacre Wrestling Event, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Craven County Fairgrounds, 3700 US Hwy 70
Let us know if you are aware of an event we may have missed, and we will add them to the list.