New Bern Parks & Recreation for Easter egg hunts and movie

New Bern Parks & Recreation is gearing up for an exciting schedule of holiday events for Easter. This year, they’re hosting a series of Easter egg hunts with a twist – the showing of the movie “HOP!” The events will take place at Lawson Creek Park and Martin Marietta Park. The events are free and will be fun for all ages, so bring the family! Due to popular demand, Parks & Recreation staff are working hard this year to fill a whopping 14,000 eggs with candy to be used for all the egg hunts. Parents are encouraged to bring their own basket or bag for collecting eggs.
All event details are listed below. Please come out and join us for some Easter fun!
Easter Egg Hunt (traditional)
April 1, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. at Thalman Field in Lawson Creek Park located at 1309 Country Club Road.
For kids 1-2 years old: 10:00 a.m. (One parent may assist the child.)
For kids 3-5 years old: 10:30 a.m. (Parents may not assist the child.)
For kids 6-8 years old: 11:00 a.m. (Parents may not assist the child.)
For kids 9–12 years old: 11:30 a.m. (Parents may not assist the child.)
The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance at this free event.
Twilight Easter Egg Hunt & Movie
April 6, 2023, beginning at dusk (approximately 7:20 p.m.) at Martin Marietta Park located at 700 S. Glenburnie Drive.
For kids 11-13 years old: 7:20 p.m. (Parents may not assist the child.)
The Twilight Easter Egg Hunt is a flashlight egg hunt. Don’t forget your flashlight! When the egg hunt wraps up, the movie “HOP!” begins at approximately 8 p.m. The movie is open to all ages.
For questions or additional information on these events, contact New Bern Parks & Recreation at (252)639-2901 or visit us online at newbernnc.gov. This event is presented by New Bern Parks & Recreation.
By Kari Warren