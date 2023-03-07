New Bern Fire-Rescue Welcomes New Fire Marshal

The City of New Bern is excited to announce Johnathon Gaskins has accepted the position of Fire Marshal/Division Chief of Fire Prevention with New Bern Fire-Rescue. Gaskins has served the last 4+ years as a fire prevention inspector. He is also a K9 handler for the department’s only Arson Detection Canine, Bobby. Mr. Gaskins’ first day as fire marshal was March 5, 2023.
Gaskins started his career with New Bern Fire-Rescue as a Fire Specialist I in March 2001. Through career development and education opportunities, Gaskins achieved the qualifications for Fire Specialist II in July 2004, and Fire Specialist III in July 2005. He was named Firefighter of the Year by the New Bern Civitans in 2014. Four years later in November 2018, he was promoted to fire prevention inspector. In this role, he conducted annual inspections of local businesses, organized public outreach to residents and families, responded to calls for service to inspect and/or investigate fires, and was part of the department’s clown troupe, which visits schools to promote fire and life safety. The clown troupe also participates in many local events and parades. In April 2021, Gaskins completed the State Farm Arson Dog Program in New Hampshire and returned to New Bern with K9 Bobby, a Labrador Retriever to sniff out ignitable liquids at fire scenes.
“Johnathon has demonstrated his commitment to this department for the last 22 years,” said New Bern Fire-Rescue Chief Robert “Bobby” Boyd. “He brings a lot of experience and familiarity to this position. He has always had a thirst for knowledge and a go-getter attitude about pursuing educational opportunities. He will be a great asset to our management team.”
Fire Marshal Gaskins takes over after the retirement of Danny Hill last year.
By Colleen Roberts