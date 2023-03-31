New Bern Breakfast Rotary to host Calcutta Charity Golf Auction of Masters Golfers

New Bern Breakfast Rotary Charities is pleased to present the Calcutta Charity Golf Auction of Masters Golfers on April 4, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel located at 100 Middle St. in New Bern. The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at Mitchell’s Hardware or at the door. Admission is $5 and an optional dinner meal is available for an additional $10.
“This is a 50/50 Calcutta Auction fundraiser to support our club’s signature community service project. Each fall, our Kicks-For-Kids program provides new shoes for 300 or more elementary and middle school children throughout Craven County. We also work with the YMCA to provide shoes for their Stride and Girls On The Run programs to an additional 50 to 75 children in our community,” said Brant Bills, President of the New Bern Breakfast Rotary. “We are grateful to Coastal Sole for working with our club to make this important program make a difference for so many kids,” said Bills.
Attendees can place bids for the 80 golfers qualified for the Masters. Half of the total amount from bids will go to the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Charities, with the other half being split according to the winner of the Masters, the second-place finisher, round leaders, low amateur, and the winner of the Par 3 contest. A separate 50/50 raffle will be held for the 1st Hole-in-One.
“This is the first time we have held this kind of an event and we look forward to folks coming to bid on their favorite player,” said Bills. “It should be a fun evening while also raising some of the funds we need to purchase new shoes for kids next fall.”
By Deedra Durocher