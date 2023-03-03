Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS® announces leadership change

The Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS® building on 1433 S. Glenburnie Rd. in New Bern was dedicated to Darlene Oakes Spivey on Jan. 18, 2023, in honor and gratitude for exemplary service, commitment, and dedication as the Association’s Executive of the Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS®. Darlene has retired after 38 years of hard work and service in the same role, as Association Executive.
Megan Shoaf is the new Association Executive and she looks forward to expanding her AE education, networking, and understanding of the industry. She hopes to learn improved approaches to moving the association forward for the betterment of the REALTOR® members, the real estate industry, and the community.
By Nina Daugherty, senior executive assistant