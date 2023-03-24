Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 886, is hosting National Vietnam War Veterans Day to honor and recognize community veterans that served during the Vietnam War.
The event will be held at Union Point Park in New Bern on March 29 between the hours of 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Displayed at the gazebo will be a 3 by 13-foot photodrama banner depicting the “Wall that Heals” Vietnam War Memorial, information panels noting Myths and Facts of Vietnam, major battles, and a large Vietnam War Combat Map to show where you served.
The Vietnam Helicopters Pilot Association will display an OH-6A “Loach” helicopter that flew in Vietnam. Chapter members will be on hand to talk about the war and post veterans’ information and make audio recordings of Vietnam Veterans’ war experiences. The recordings preserve and make accessible to future generations a better understanding of what we saw, what we did, and how we felt. Copies of the interviews will be provided to the Veteran, the Down East Vietnam Audio Archive, and the Library of Congress.
For more information send an email or leave a call-back message at 252-296-1505.