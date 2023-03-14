Mobile Vet Clinic for pets of Veterans, Military and First Responders

March 13, 2023

Paws of War Eastern NC has partnered with Craven Animal Hospital to provide free Rabies and Distemper vaccines for the pets of Veterans, Active Military, and First Responders (ID required). Bring past vaccine history if you have it. Your pet must be on a leash or in a carrier. If your pet has vaccine reactions, they should see their regular clinic.

The clinic will be held on March 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at VFW Post 2514 located at 3850 Butler Road in New Bern.

Please click here to make an appointment or call 252-330-6700 in advance – Space is limited!

By Jackie O’Brien

