Maritime Museum program to explore plight of endangered right whale

An upcoming presentation at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort will focus on the work by a team to document the existence and importance of right whales off our state’s coast.
North Atlantic Right Whale aerial observers with the Clearwater (Fla.) Marine Aquarium Research Institute will present the North Atlantic Right Whale Aerial Surveys in North Carolina program on March 10 at 6 p.m. in the museum auditorium. The program will address the need for right whale conservation, as well as highlight some special cases of right whales encountered in North Carolina waters. Admission is free, and registration is not required.
“By explaining what we do — fly in small planes offshore over the Atlantic Ocean looking for and documenting whales — we aim to spark public interest about this critically endangered species,” Right Whale Aerial Team Leader Meghan Bradley explained. “We also hope to demonstrate that the plight of the North Atlantic Right Whale is directly related to the North Carolina coastal community.”
Bradley said the team collects data that directly impacts what is known of the species and contributes to their preservation. That includes, for example, information on behavior, body condition and calving rates. Friday’s presentation will present that data as the team explores its significance on a broader scale.
“Our program is designed to share this ongoing research with the local community and contextualize it within the historical whaling practices of Beaufort and surrounding areas,” Bradley said.
The museum is located at 315 Front St. in downtown Beaufort. For more information, call 252-504-7740 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
By Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer