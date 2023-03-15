Letter from the Editors: Preparing The Navigator newspaper to go to press, new team reorganizes

New Bern Now welcomed new members to the team last month.
We are preparing The Navigator newspaper to go to the press and it should hit the streets by March 20.
It is important for us to take time to review and streamline processes in order to provide quality news and information about New Bern and surrounding communities.
As we undergo this important transition and review, the online publishing schedule may be limited for the next few days.
Emails will be monitored for announcements and correspondence.
Send an email with any submissions, comments, or questions.
By Wendy Card and Todd Wetherington