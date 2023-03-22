Knights of Columbus hosts Least Among My Brethren award dinner

March 22, 2023

Least Among My Brethren award winners
The Knights of Columbus, Monsignor James R. Jones – Council 3303 hosted the Least Among My Brethren (LAMB) Awards Dinner on March 2.  The dinner was held in the Columbus Hall Lounge in New Bern, with 10 Schools and two community organizations (Pamlico Primary School, Graham Barden School, Creekside Elementary School, Focus Therapy, Special Olympics – Jones County, Brinson Memorial School, West Craven High School, Arapahoe Charter School, Bangert Elementary School, Creekside Elementary School, and Havelock Middle School) in attendance.  Council 3303 awarded $5,858 to Special Education teachers, who were extremely grateful for our continued financial support.

Tom Henry, Least Among My Brethren (LAMB) Director – Knights of Columbus, Monsignor James R. Jones, Council 3303 presents donation checks to Special Education Teachers

Submitted by Bo Wernersbach

