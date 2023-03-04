Junior League of Greater New Bern offers grant funding

The Junior League of Greater New Bern grant applications are open to eligible non-profits in the greater New Bern area. The League will grant $5,000 each to two local organizations, totaling $10,000.
Grant applications are open from Feb. 1 until March 15, 2023, and can be found at greaternewbern.jl.org/grant-opportunity. The money raised at the League’s annual Kentucky Derby Party Fundraiser through ticket sales and silent and live auctions allows the League to offer grants each year to community organizations.
“We are ecstatic to invest $10,000 back into the New Bern community,” stated Kelli Keith, Grants Chair, Junior League of Greater New Bern. “These funds are raised by the community, for the community.”
This year’s annual Kentucky Derby Party Fundraiser is from 4 – 8 p.m. on May 6, 2023, at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County. Tickets are available on the League’s website.
If you or someone you know is interested in joining the Junior League of Greater New Bern, please visit greaternewbern.jl.org.
By Catherine Burgess