International Paper New Bern Mill Helps End Period Poverty Campaign

Employee volunteers at the International Paper New Bern Mill, along with West Craven High School student volunteers and United Way volunteers will assemble 500 feminine care (femcare) kits from 3-5 p.m. on March 29, 2023, at West Craven High School. The event will supply femcare kits to local schools and after school programs to provide clean menstrual products and encourage girls to stay in school.
“This is the fifth year International Paper is offering this project to help end period poverty in our communities,” stated Catherine Burgess, communications coordinator, International Paper. “We are thrilled to expand this project into the community, inviting more people to join us as we broaden awareness around this critical issue affecting girls’ education.”
Period poverty is a term used to describe the struggle that many women and girls face because they lack access to adequate menstrual health management supplies and education, and it can have serious consequences. Each year, more than 500 million people worldwide do not have what they need to manage their periods. It’s an issue that leads to a number of problems like school truancy, reproductive issues, health risks, and unnecessary shame.
Period poverty is happening here in our community and we can help. This is just one way International Paper is dedicated to addressing critical needs in the communities where employees live and work by mobilizing its people, products and resources.
By Catherine Burgess