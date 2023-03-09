The New Bern Historical Society invites you to “Tee It Up Fore History” at the 4th Annual Historical Society Golf Tournament on June 11 at the Carolina Colours Golf Club. Executive Director Mickey Miller expects this to be a special event, full of fun. “You’ll enjoy a great day of golf, a delicious dinner, and support the New Bern Historical Society all at the same time.”
This superball tournament is open to the public, but space is limited. Golfers can sign up as an individual, couple, or foursome. There are still spots open. The cost is $90 per person and includes green fees, a cart, unlimited range balls, prizes, goodie bag. a lavish post-golf dinner at Carolina Colours Pavilion. Please register soon as spaces are filling up.
There are cash prizes for the 1st and 2nd place men, women, and couples; and for the longest drive and closest to the pin for both men and women as well as hole-in-one prizes.
Registration opens at 11 a.m. Tee-off, with a shotgun start, is at 12:30 pm. Lunch will be available for purchase from 11 a.m.
For information or to register, call the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558, send an email or go to NewBernHistorical.org/golf-tournament
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.
By Kathy Morrison