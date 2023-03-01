Get Noticed with a Press Release

New Bern Now is ready and willing to promote your next event. All you need to do is send us a press release. We specifically ask for a press release because it is the best way to efficiently and correctly transfer your information onto our platforms or publish it in The Navigator.
We need to know the who, what, when, where, why, and how of your big event. For example, let’s imagine Peter Piper is having a pickle seminar –
Who: Peter Piper’s Pickle Gallery
What: Pickle Planting Planning Program
When: Feb. 30, 2023, 1 – 3 p.m.
Where: 123 Gherkin Avenue, New Bern, NC
Why: To learn how to plant cucumbers for pickling.
How: Sign up online or call Peter to reserve your spot.
Now that you have your facts laid out turn it into a quick narrative that will use all the information and make people want to participate.
Headline: Peter Piper’s Pickle Planting Planning Program
Content: Peter Piper wants to help you get ready for your spring pickle planting by offering this special Pickle Planting Planning Program for new and experienced gardeners. This event will be held at his Pickle Gallery, 123 Gherkin Avenue, New Bern, N.C., on Feb. 30, 2023, 1 – 3 p.m. Peter will explain how to choose the right types of cucumbers to grow for each type of pickle, and he will detail the soil preparation and site selection. He’ll also give great tips for watering and trellising your pickle plants. There are only 20 seats available, so reserve your spot by calling Peter at APICKLE (274-2553) or registering online.
Also, attach a photo as a jpg or png file since graphics grab attention. Notice you were captivated by the pickle jars at the top of this article!
Press releases are the key to getting your information quickly, correctly, and efficiently added to the New Bern Now website or published in The Navigator.
We look forward to receiving your announcements at info@newbernnow.com.
By Jane Maulucci, The Reactive Voice