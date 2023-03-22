Enjoy BBQ while supporting the Little Swift Creek Volunteer Fire Department

The Little Swift Creek Volunteer Fire Department is holding our BBQ Pork Sale on March 25 starting at 11 a.m. until supplies last. Get here early as we run out quick! First come, first served.
BBQ Pork, Cole Slaw, & Hush Puppies, for $10/Plate. Dine in or drive thru.
This BBQ fundraiser helps pay for the costly firefighting equipment and gear.
Get to know local volunteer firefighters and enjoy great BBQ!
Take a ride into the country and get you some fresh, good old fashioned, BBQ!
The Askins Station is located at 4580 U.S. Hwy 17 in Ernul (between Bridgeton and Vanceboro, watch for signs).
By Keul Whitford