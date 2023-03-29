ENC Home & Outdoor Living Expo featuring the Artisan Market

March 29, 2023
Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County. Photo by Todd Wetherington.
Located at the Riverfront Convention Center, the Home & Outdoor Expo will offer over 110 indoor and outdoor exhibitors showcasing their products and services on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Anyone interested in adding a sunroom, mattress, or mower, redesigning their landscape, or remodeling their home is sure to find everything they are looking for at the Home & Outdoor Expo. Special event only pricing is available, plus thousands of dollars in prizes including a generator, area rug, weed eater, gift cards & so much more!  

Don’t miss the Artisan Market! The Artisan Market features vendors offering home décor, woodworking, art, crafts, pet treats & much more!  

The annual event also offers cash and carry items, such as yard & garden art, massage tools, wine, Tupperware, candles, skincare and more. Plus, local health & wellness professionals will be on hand!

Maybe it’s time to add a fur baby to the family. A Pet Adoption event will be held by Colonial Capital Humane Society on Saturday. And, don’t miss the food vendors offering donuts, cookies, kettle corn & other goodies!  

Events are Produced by NC Expos.

